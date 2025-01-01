Menu
Joshua Marston
Awards and nominations of Joshua Marston
Awards and nominations of Joshua Marston
Sundance Film Festival 2004
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Script
Winner
Best Script
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
