Aleksandr Zguridi

Date of Birth
23 February 1904
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 September 1998
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.3
The White Fang
(1946)
6.6
Black Mountain
(1970)
5.7
Balerina
(1993)
Filmography
5.7
Balerina
Balerina
Drama
1993, Russia / Georgia
6.6
Black Mountain
Black Mountain
Family, Adventure, Drama
1970, USSR / India
7.3
The White Fang
Belyy klyk
Adventure, Drama
1946, USSR
