Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Zguridi Aleksandr Zguridi
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Zguridi

Aleksandr Zguridi

Aleksandr Zguridi

Date of Birth
23 February 1904
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 September 1998
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The White Fang 7.3
The White Fang (1946)
Black Mountain 6.6
Black Mountain (1970)
Balerina 5.7
Balerina (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Balerina 5.7
Balerina Balerina
Drama 1993, Russia / Georgia
Black Mountain 6.6
Black Mountain Black Mountain
Family, Adventure, Drama 1970, USSR / India
The White Fang 7.3
The White Fang Belyy klyk
Adventure, Drama 1946, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more