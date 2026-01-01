Maria Valeshnaya

Menu
Date of Birth
23 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Zaglyani emu v golovu
(2024)
6.4
Girls Don't Give Up
(2018)
6.4
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa
(2022)
Zaglyani emu v golovu
Crime, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.4
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa
Drama
2022, Russia
Vyzov. Pervye v kosmose
Reality-TV
2021, Russia
6.4
Girls Don't Give Up
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Russia
3.2
Vybiraya sudbu
Romantic
2017, Ukraine
5.7
Prigovor idealnoj pary
Drama, Romantic
2016, Ukraine/Russia
4
O chyom molchat frantsuzy
O chyom molchat frantsuzy
Thriller, History, Comedy
2016, Russia
