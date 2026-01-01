Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Valeshnaya
Maria Valeshnaya Maria Valeshnaya
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Valeshnaya

Maria Valeshnaya

Maria Valeshnaya

Date of Birth
23 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Zaglyani emu v golovu 7.0
Zaglyani emu v golovu (2024)
Girls Don't Give Up 6.4
Girls Don't Give Up (2018)
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa 6.4
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zaglyani emu v golovu 7
Zaglyani emu v golovu
Crime, Thriller 2024, Russia
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa 6.4
Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa Dykhaniye myortvogo lesa
Drama 2022, Russia
Vyzov. Pervye v kosmose
Vyzov. Pervye v kosmose
Reality-TV 2021, Russia
Girls Don't Give Up 6.4
Girls Don't Give Up
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Vybiraya sudbu 3.2
Vybiraya sudbu
Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Prigovor idealnoj pary 5.7
Prigovor idealnoj pary
Drama, Romantic 2016, Ukraine/Russia
O chyom molchat frantsuzy 4
O chyom molchat frantsuzy O chyom molchat frantsuzy
Thriller, History, Comedy 2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more