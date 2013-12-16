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Lolita Sevilla Lolita Sevilla
Kinoafisha Persons Lolita Sevilla

Lolita Sevilla

Lolita Sevilla

Date of Birth
20 March 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 December 2013
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Welcome Mr. Marshall! 7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall! (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Welcome Mr. Marshall! 7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall! Bienvenido Mister Marshall
Comedy 1953, Spain
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