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About
Filmography
Lolita Sevilla
Lolita Sevilla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lolita Sevilla
Lolita Sevilla
Lolita Sevilla
Date of Birth
20 March 1935
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
16 December 2013
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall!
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
1953
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7.8
Welcome Mr. Marshall!
Bienvenido Mister Marshall
Comedy
1953, Spain
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