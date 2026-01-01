Menu
Marcin Kowalczyk

Date of Birth
28 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Alpha 7.1
Alpha (2018)
You Are God 6.6
You Are God (2012)
The Lure 6.3
The Lure (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Alpha 7.1
Alpha Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Anatomia zla 5.9
Anatomia zla Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller 2015, Poland
The Lure 6.3
The Lure Córki dancingu
Musical, Drama, Comedy 2015, Poland
Hardkor Disko 5.5
Hardkor Disko Hardkor Disko
Drama 2014, Poland
You Are God 6.6
You Are God Jestes Bogiem
Biography, Drama, Music 2012, Poland
