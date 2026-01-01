Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcin Kowalczyk
Marcin Kowalczyk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcin Kowalczyk
Marcin Kowalczyk
Marcin Kowalczyk
Date of Birth
28 July 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Alpha
(2018)
6.6
You Are God
(2012)
6.3
The Lure
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Music
Musical
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2015
2014
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
7.1
Alpha
Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Anatomia zla
Anatomia zla
Action, Thriller
2015, Poland
6.3
The Lure
Córki dancingu
Musical, Drama, Comedy
2015, Poland
5.5
Hardkor Disko
Hardkor Disko
Drama
2014, Poland
6.6
You Are God
Jestes Bogiem
Biography, Drama, Music
2012, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree