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Filmography
Michel Elias
Michel Elias
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michel Elias
Michel Elias
Michel Elias
Date of Birth
18 February 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Les Maîtres du temps
(1982)
6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
(2017)
6.9
Tales of the Night
(2011)
Filmography
6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess
Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family
2022, France / Belgium
6.9
Dilili à Paris
Dilili à Paris
Adventure, Animation, Family
2018, France / Belgium / Germany
6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
Animation, Family
2017, France
6.9
Tales of the Night
Les contes de la nuit
Animation, Fantasy
2011, France
7.9
Les Maîtres du temps
Les Maîtres du temps
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi
1982, France / Germany / Switzerland / Hungary
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