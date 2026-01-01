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Michel Elias Michel Elias
Kinoafisha Persons Michel Elias

Michel Elias

Michel Elias

Date of Birth
18 February 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Les Maîtres du temps 7.9
Les Maîtres du temps (1982)
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante 6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante (2017)
Tales of the Night 6.9
Tales of the Night (2011)

Filmography

The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess 6.6
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess Le pharaon, le sauvage et la princesse
Animation, Family 2022, France / Belgium
Dilili à Paris 6.9
Dilili à Paris Dilili à Paris
Adventure, Animation, Family 2018, France / Belgium / Germany
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante 6.9
Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante Ivan Tsarévitch et la Princesse Changeante
Animation, Family 2017, France
Tales of the Night 6.9
Tales of the Night Les contes de la nuit
Animation, Fantasy 2011, France
Les Maîtres du temps 7.9
Les Maîtres du temps Les Maîtres du temps
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi 1982, France / Germany / Switzerland / Hungary
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