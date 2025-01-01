Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Mikkel Boe Følsgaard Awards

Awards and nominations of Mikkel Boe Følsgaard

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Awards and nominations of Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Berlin International Film Festival 2013 Berlin International Film Festival 2013
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2012 Berlin International Film Festival 2012
Best Actor
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more