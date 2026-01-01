Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Max Carver
Max Carver
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Carver
Max Carver
Max Carver
Date of Birth
1 August 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.3
The Leftovers
(2014)
5.6
Fist Fight
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.6
Fist Fight
Fist Fight
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
The Leftovers
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2014, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree