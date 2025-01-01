Menu
James Cagney
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Cagney
James Cagney
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Cagney
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1978
Life Achievement Award
Winner
