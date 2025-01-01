Menu
Awards and nominations of James Cagney

James Cagney
Academy Awards, USA 1943 Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1939 Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1978 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1978
Life Achievement Award
Winner
