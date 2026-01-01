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About
Filmography
Luc Dartagnan
Luc Dartagnan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luc Dartagnan
Luc Dartagnan
Luc Dartagnan
Date of Birth
11 April 1863
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 April 1941
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
(1928)
6.6
Nana
(1926)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
1928
1926
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher
La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama
1928, France
6.6
Nana
Nana
Drama, Romantic
1926, France
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