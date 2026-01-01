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Luc Dartagnan Luc Dartagnan
Kinoafisha Persons Luc Dartagnan

Luc Dartagnan

Luc Dartagnan

Date of Birth
11 April 1863
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 April 1941
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher (1928)
Nana 6.6
Nana (1926)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Fall of the House of Usher 7.3
The Fall of the House of Usher La chute de la maison Usher
Fantasy, Horror, Drama 1928, France
Nana 6.6
Nana Nana
Drama, Romantic 1926, France
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