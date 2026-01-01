Menu
Nana

Nana 18+
Synopsis

Count Moffat becomes infatuated with Nana, a presumptuous stage actress, vulgar, hypocritical and promiscuous, willing to do anything to succeed.
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 27 April 1926
Release date
25 June 1926 France
Production Les Films Jean Renoir
Also known as
Nana, Nanà, Нана, 女優ナナ
Director
Jean Renoir
Jean Renoir
Cast
Catherine Hessling
Pierre Lestringuez
Jacqueline Forzane
Werner Krauss
Claude Autant-Lara
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
