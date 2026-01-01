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Michael Goguen Michael Goguen
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Goguen

Michael Goguen

Michael Goguen

Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Spectacular Spider-Man 8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008)
Jackie Chan Adventures 7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures (2000)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight 5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action 2022, USA
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase 5
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Animation 2016, USA
Barbie: Star Light Adventure 5.9
Barbie: Star Light Adventure Barbie: Star Light Adventure
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Barbie: Super Agents 5.6
Barbie: Super Agents Barbie: Spy Squad
Animation, Family 2016, USA
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure 6.3
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, USA
Barbie in Rock 'N Royals 6.1
Barbie in Rock 'N Royals Barbie in Rock 'N Royals
Animation, Family 2015, USA
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon 6.6
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Action, Adventure, Animation 2012, USA
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies 7.1
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Action, Animation, Drama 2009, USA
Batman: The Brave and the Bold 7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
The Spectacular Spider-Man 8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2008, USA
The Batman vs. Dracula 6.7
The Batman vs. Dracula The Batman vs. Dracula
Animation, Horror, Action 2005, USA
Jackie Chan Adventures 7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures
Action, Adventure, Children's 2000, USA/Hong Kong
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