Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Goguen
Michael Goguen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Goguen
Michael Goguen
Michael Goguen
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
(2008)
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
(2008)
7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures
(2000)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2016
2015
2012
2009
2008
2005
2000
All
12
Films
8
TV Shows
4
Director
11
Producer
2
5.9
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Family, Comedy, Action
2022, USA
5
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Animation
2016, USA
5.9
Barbie: Star Light Adventure
Barbie: Star Light Adventure
Animation, Family, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
5.6
Barbie: Super Agents
Barbie: Spy Squad
Animation, Family
2016, USA
6.3
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Barbie & Her Sisters in the Great Puppy Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family
2015, USA
6.1
Barbie in Rock 'N Royals
Barbie in Rock 'N Royals
Animation, Family
2015, USA
6.6
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
Action, Adventure, Animation
2012, USA
7.1
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Action, Animation, Drama
2009, USA
7.3
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
8.2
The Spectacular Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2008, USA
6.7
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Batman vs. Dracula
Animation, Horror, Action
2005, USA
7.2
Jackie Chan Adventures
Action, Adventure, Children's
2000, USA/Hong Kong
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree