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Filmography
Mikhail Pakhomenko
Mikhail Pakhomenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Pakhomenko
Mikhail Pakhomenko
Mikhail Pakhomenko
Date of Birth
1 January 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Vy chyo, starichyo?
(1988)
Filmography
7.1
Vy chyo, starichyo?
Vy chyo, starichyo?
Drama
1988, USSR
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