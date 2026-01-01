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Mikhail Pakhomenko Mikhail Pakhomenko
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Pakhomenko

Mikhail Pakhomenko

Mikhail Pakhomenko

Date of Birth
1 January 1938
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Vy chyo, starichyo? 7.1
Vy chyo, starichyo? (1988)

Filmography

Vy chyo, starichyo? 7.1
Vy chyo, starichyo? Vy chyo, starichyo?
Drama 1988, USSR
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