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About
Filmography
Laura Döbrösi
Laura Döbrösi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Döbrösi
Laura Döbrösi
Laura Döbrösi
Date of Birth
25 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.2
Demimonde
(2015)
7.1
Egykutya
(2025)
Filmography
7.1
Egykutya
Egykutya
Comedy, Drama
2025, Romania
8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History
2015, USA
7.2
Demimonde
Félvilág
Drama, Detective, History
2015, Hungary
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