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Laura Döbrösi Laura Döbrösi
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Döbrösi

Laura Döbrösi

Laura Döbrösi

Date of Birth
25 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
Demimonde 7.2
Demimonde (2015)
Egykutya 7.1
Egykutya (2025)

Filmography

Egykutya 7.1
Egykutya Egykutya
Comedy, Drama 2025, Romania
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History 2015, USA
Demimonde 7.2
Demimonde Félvilág
Drama, Detective, History 2015, Hungary
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