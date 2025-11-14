Patika unexpectedly invites her former university classmates to her newly inherited apartment for a get-together for apparently no reason, after eight years without contact. As a good host, Patika prepares dinner, and thanks to the old campus heart-throb Honda, there’s plenty of wine. Once everyone has arrived—including Vica, now a turbo-charged mother of two, and Nóra, a successful artist freshly returned from abroad—it becomes clear that their host does have a pressing reason for gathering them. A very pressing one.