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Poster of Egykutya
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Egykutya
7.2

Egykutya

, 2025
Egykutya
Romania / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Egykutya
7.2
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Synopsis

Patika unexpectedly invites her former university classmates to her newly inherited apartment for a get-together for apparently no reason, after eight years without contact. As a good host, Patika prepares dinner, and thanks to the old campus heart-throb Honda, there’s plenty of wine. Once everyone has arrived—including Vica, now a turbo-charged mother of two, and Nóra, a successful artist freshly returned from abroad—it becomes clear that their host does have a pressing reason for gathering them. A very pressing one.

Cast

Alexa Bakonyi
Nóra
Laura Döbrösi
Patika
Marina Gera
Marina Gera
Anyuka
Dalma Tenki
Vica
Károly Tóth
Honda
Director Kristóf Deák
Writer Varga Lóránt, András Vörös
Composer Barna Szöke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Release date
14 November 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $340,410
Production ACG Budapest, Modan Digital, Odesa Films
Also known as
Egykutya, Tot un drac

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 13 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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