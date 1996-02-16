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Filmography
Nana Komatsu
Nana Komatsu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nana Komatsu
Nana Komatsu
Nana Komatsu
Date of Birth
16 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday
(2016)
7.4
Silence
(2016)
6.8
The Exit 8
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
6.8
The Exit 8
8-ban deguchi
Adventure, Horror, Detective
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 69 420
JoJo no kimyô na bôken: Daiyamondo wa kudakenai - dai-isshô
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2017, Japan
7.4
Silence
Silence
Drama, History
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Destruction Babies
Disutorakushon beibîzu
Comedy
2016, Japan
7.4
My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday
Boku wa ashita, kinou no kimi to date suru
Romantic
2016, Japan
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