Mariko Kaga
Mariko Kaga
Mariko Kaga
Date of Birth
11 December 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
156 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Muddy River
(1981)
7.7
Pale Flower
(1964)
6.8
Tears on the Lion's Mane
(1962)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1992
1981
1964
1962
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.3
Kira kira hikaru
Kira kira hikaru
Comedy, Romantic
1992, Japan
7.9
Muddy River
Doro no kawa
Drama
1981, Japan
7.7
Pale Flower
Kawaita hana
Thriller, Crime
1964, Japan
6.8
Tears on the Lion's Mane
Namida o shishi no tategami ni
Drama
1962, Japan
