Mariko Kaga

Date of Birth
11 December 1943
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
156 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Muddy River 7.9
Muddy River (1981)
Pale Flower 7.7
Pale Flower (1964)
Tears on the Lion's Mane 6.8
Tears on the Lion's Mane (1962)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kira kira hikaru 6.3
Kira kira hikaru
Comedy, Romantic 1992, Japan
Muddy River 7.9
Muddy River
Drama 1981, Japan
Pale Flower 7.7
Pale Flower
Thriller, Crime 1964, Japan
Tears on the Lion's Mane 6.8
Tears on the Lion's Mane
Drama 1962, Japan
