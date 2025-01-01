Menu
Lawrence Sher Awards

Awards and nominations of Lawrence Sher

Lawrence Sher
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Cinematography
Nominee
