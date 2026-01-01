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Lawrence Sher
Lawrence Sher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Sher
Lawrence Sher
Lawrence Sher
Date of Birth
4 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.7
Rutherford Falls
(2021)
6.6
Bastards
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2021
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Director
2
6.7
Rutherford Falls
Comedy
2021, USA
6.6
Bastards
Father Figures / Bastards
Comedy
2016, USA
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