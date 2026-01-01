Alexander Held

Menu
Date of Birth
19 October 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sophie Scholl 7.6
Sophie Scholl (2005)
Wholetrain 7.3
Wholetrain (2006)
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben 7.2
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy 2017, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Sanctuary Freistatt
Drama 2015, Germany
Wholetrain 7.3
Wholetrain Wholetrain
Drama 2006, Germany / Poland
Watch trailer
Sophie Scholl 7.6
Sophie Scholl Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage
Biography, Crime, Drama 2005, Germany
Watch trailer
