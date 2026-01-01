Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Held
Alexander Held
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Held
Alexander Held
Alexander Held
Date of Birth
19 October 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Sophie Scholl
(2005)
7.3
Wholetrain
(2006)
7.2
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2017
2015
2006
2005
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.2
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben
Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Sanctuary
Freistatt
Drama
2015, Germany
7.3
Wholetrain
Wholetrain
Drama
2006, Germany / Poland
Watch trailer
7.6
Sophie Scholl
Sophie Scholl - Die letzten Tage
Biography, Crime, Drama
2005, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree