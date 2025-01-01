Menu
Aida Folch
Aida Folch
Aida Folch
Aida Folch
Date of Birth
24 November 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
7.7
Historias de Halloween
(2024)
4.9
Haunted Heart
(2024)
4.0
Incidencias
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2017
2016
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
4.9
Haunted Heart
Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller
2024, Spain
Watch trailer
7.7
Historias de Halloween
Historias de Halloween
Horror
2024, Spain
Sé quién eres
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Spain
4
Incidencias
Incidencias
Comedy
2016, Spain
Watch trailer
