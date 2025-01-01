Aida Folch

Menu
Date of Birth
24 November 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

7.7
Historias de Halloween (2024)
Haunted Heart 4.9
Haunted Heart (2024)
Incidencias 4.0
Incidencias (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 3 TV Shows 1 Actress 4
Haunted Heart 4.9
Haunted Heart Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
Watch trailer
7.7
Historias de Halloween Historias de Halloween
Horror 2024, Spain
Sé quién eres
Sé quién eres
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Spain
Incidencias 4
Incidencias Incidencias
Comedy 2016, Spain
Watch trailer
