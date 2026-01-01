Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maximilian Brauer
Maximilian Brauer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maximilian Brauer
Maximilian Brauer
Maximilian Brauer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
1917 - Der wahre Oktober
(2017)
6.8
Ivie wie Ivie
(2023)
6.6
The King's Surrender
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2017
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.8
Ivie wie Ivie
Ivie wie Ivie
Comedy, Drama
2023, Germany
7.1
1917 - Der wahre Oktober
1917 — Der Wahre Oktober
Documentary
2017, Switzerland
6.6
The King's Surrender
Wir waren Könige
Thriller
2014, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree