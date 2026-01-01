Menu
Maximilian Brauer

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

1917 - Der wahre Oktober 7.1
1917 - Der wahre Oktober (2017)
Ivie wie Ivie 6.8
Ivie wie Ivie (2023)
The King's Surrender 6.6
The King's Surrender (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ivie wie Ivie 6.8
Ivie wie Ivie Ivie wie Ivie
Comedy, Drama 2023, Germany
1917 - Der wahre Oktober 7.1
1917 - Der wahre Oktober 1917 — Der Wahre Oktober
Documentary 2017, Switzerland
The King's Surrender 6.6
The King's Surrender Wir waren Könige
Thriller 2014, Germany
