Alê Abreu

Date of Birth
6 March 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Boy and the World (2013)
Perlimps (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Animation 2022, Brazil / USA
The Boy and the World O Menino e o Mundo
Adventure, Family, Animation 2013, Brazil
