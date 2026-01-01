Menu
Maria João Pinho
Maria João Pinho
Maria João Pinho
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me
(2016)
6.5
Snu
(2019)
6.4
Montanha
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2016
2015
2013
2010
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
6.5
Snu
Snu
Romantic
2019, Portugal
6.6
Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me
O Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira e Eu
Documentary, Biography
2016, Portugal
6.4
Montanha
Montanha
Drama
2015, Portugal
5.3
The Invisible Life
A Vida Invisível
Drama
2013, Portugal
5.7
Mysteries of Lisbon
Mistérios de Lisboa
Drama, Detective
2010, France / Portugal
Watch trailer
