Maria João Pinho Maria João Pinho
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me 6.6
Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me (2016)
Snu 6.5
Snu (2019)
Montanha 6.4
Montanha (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Snu 6.5
Snu Snu
Romantic 2019, Portugal
Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me 6.6
Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira and Me O Cinema, Manoel de Oliveira e Eu
Documentary, Biography 2016, Portugal
Montanha 6.4
Montanha Montanha
Drama 2015, Portugal
The Invisible Life 5.3
The Invisible Life A Vida Invisível
Drama 2013, Portugal
Mysteries of Lisbon 5.7
Mysteries of Lisbon Mistérios de Lisboa
Drama, Detective 2010, France / Portugal
