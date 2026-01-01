Menu
Maria João Bastos
Maria João Bastos Maria João Bastos
Maria João Bastos

Maria João Bastos

Maria João Bastos

Date of Birth
18 June 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Rabo de Peixe 7.3
Rabo de Peixe (2023)
Motel Valkirias 6.7
Motel Valkirias (2023)
El Milagro de Lourdes 6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rabo de Peixe 7.3
Rabo de Peixe
Drama, Action, Thriller 2023, Portugal
Motel Valkirias 6.7
Motel Valkirias
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2023, Portugal/Spain
El Milagro de Lourdes 6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama 2011, France
Mysteries of Lisbon 5.7
Mysteries of Lisbon Mistérios de Lisboa
Drama, Detective 2010, France / Portugal
