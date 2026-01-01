Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria João Bastos
Maria João Bastos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria João Bastos
Maria João Bastos
Maria João Bastos
Date of Birth
18 June 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Rabo de Peixe
(2023)
6.7
Motel Valkirias
(2023)
6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2011
2010
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
7.3
Rabo de Peixe
Drama, Action, Thriller
2023, Portugal
6.7
Motel Valkirias
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2023, Portugal/Spain
6.4
El Milagro de Lourdes
Je m'appelle Bernadette
Biography, Drama
2011, France
5.7
Mysteries of Lisbon
Mistérios de Lisboa
Drama, Detective
2010, France / Portugal
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree