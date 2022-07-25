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Niels Stokholm Niels Stokholm
Kinoafisha Persons Niels Stokholm

Niels Stokholm

Niels Stokholm

Date of Birth
1 October 1933
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 July 2022

Popular Films

Good Things Await 7.1
Good Things Await (2014)

Filmography

Good Things Await 7.1
Good Things Await Så meget godt i vente
Documentary 2014, Denmark / Iceland
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