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Niels Stokholm
Niels Stokholm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niels Stokholm
Niels Stokholm
Niels Stokholm
Date of Birth
1 October 1933
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
25 July 2022
Popular Films
7.1
Good Things Await
(2014)
Filmography
7.1
Good Things Await
Så meget godt i vente
Documentary
2014, Denmark / Iceland
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