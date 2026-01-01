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Milhem Cortaz Milhem Cortaz
Kinoafisha Persons Milhem Cortaz

Milhem Cortaz

Milhem Cortaz

Date of Birth
6 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Elite Squad 8.2
Elite Squad (2007)
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within 8.1
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)
A Wolf at the Door 7.4
A Wolf at the Door (2013)

Filmography

Os Outros
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2023, Brazil
Overhaul 4.8
Overhaul Carga Máxima
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, Brazil
Watch trailer
Cano Serrado 6
Cano Serrado Cano Serrado
Action, Crime 2019, Brazil
Intimidade Entre Estranhos 6.4
Intimidade Entre Estranhos Intimidade Entre Estranhos
Romantic, History 2018, Brazil
A Voz do Silêncio 6.7
A Voz do Silêncio A Voz do Silêncio
Drama 2018, Brazil / Argentina
Como é Cruel Viver Assim 6.3
Como é Cruel Viver Assim Como é Cruel Viver Assim
Drama, Comedy 2018, Brazil
Mais Forte Que o Mundo 7.1
Mais Forte Que o Mundo Mais Forte que o Mundo: A História de José Aldo
Drama 2016, Brazil
Jules and Dolores 6.6
Jules and Dolores O Roubo da Taça
Comedy, History 2016, Brazil
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