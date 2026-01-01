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Filmography
Milhem Cortaz
Milhem Cortaz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milhem Cortaz
Milhem Cortaz
Milhem Cortaz
Date of Birth
6 December 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Elite Squad
(2007)
8.1
Elite Squad: The Enemy Within
(2010)
7.4
A Wolf at the Door
(2013)
Filmography
Os Outros
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2023, Brazil
4.8
Overhaul
Carga Máxima
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, Brazil
Watch trailer
6
Cano Serrado
Cano Serrado
Action, Crime
2019, Brazil
6.4
Intimidade Entre Estranhos
Intimidade Entre Estranhos
Romantic, History
2018, Brazil
6.7
A Voz do Silêncio
A Voz do Silêncio
Drama
2018, Brazil / Argentina
6.3
Como é Cruel Viver Assim
Como é Cruel Viver Assim
Drama, Comedy
2018, Brazil
7.1
Mais Forte Que o Mundo
Mais Forte que o Mundo: A História de José Aldo
Drama
2016, Brazil
6.6
Jules and Dolores
O Roubo da Taça
Comedy, History
2016, Brazil
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