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Emerson Gomes
Emerson Gomes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emerson Gomes
Emerson Gomes
Emerson Gomes
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Elite Squad
(2007)
8.2
City of God
(2002)
Filmography
8.2
Elite Squad
Tropa de Elite
Crime, Drama, Action
2007, Brazil
8.2
City of God
Cidade de Deus
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2002, Brazil / France
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