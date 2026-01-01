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Emerson Gomes Emerson Gomes
Kinoafisha Persons Emerson Gomes

Emerson Gomes

Emerson Gomes

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Elite Squad 8.2
Elite Squad (2007)
City of God 8.2
City of God (2002)

Filmography

Elite Squad 8.2
Elite Squad Tropa de Elite
Crime, Drama, Action 2007, Brazil
City of God 8.2
City of God Cidade de Deus
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2002, Brazil / France
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