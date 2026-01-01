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Maite Alberdi Maite Alberdi
Kinoafisha Persons Maite Alberdi

Maite Alberdi

Maite Alberdi

Date of Birth
29 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Grown-Ups 7.6
The Grown-Ups (2017)
The Mole Agent 7.6
The Mole Agent (2020)
A Man on the Inside 7.5
A Man on the Inside (2024)

Filmography

A Child of My Own 5.1
A Child of My Own Un hijo propio
Documentary 2026, Mexico
A Man on the Inside 7.5
A Man on the Inside
Comedy 2024, USA
In Her Place 6.3
In Her Place El lugar de la otra
Crime, Drama, History 2024, Chile
Watch trailer
The Eternal Memory 7.4
The Eternal Memory La memoria infinita
Documentary 2023, Chile / USA
The Mole Agent 7.6
The Mole Agent El agente topo
Documentary 2020, Chile / Netherlands / Spain / Germany / USA
Los Reyes 7.2
Los Reyes Los Reyes
Documentary 2018, Chile / Germany
Watch trailer
The Grown-Ups 7.6
The Grown-Ups The Grown-Ups
Documentary 2017, Chile / Netherlands / France
La Once 7.5
La Once La Once
Romantic, Documentary 2014, Chile
Show more
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