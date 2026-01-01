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Maite Alberdi
Maite Alberdi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maite Alberdi
Maite Alberdi
Maite Alberdi
Date of Birth
29 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.6
The Grown-Ups
(2017)
7.6
The Mole Agent
(2020)
7.5
A Man on the Inside
(2024)
Filmography
5.1
A Child of My Own
Un hijo propio
Documentary
2026, Mexico
7.5
A Man on the Inside
Comedy
2024, USA
6.3
In Her Place
El lugar de la otra
Crime, Drama, History
2024, Chile
Watch trailer
7.4
The Eternal Memory
La memoria infinita
Documentary
2023, Chile / USA
7.6
The Mole Agent
El agente topo
Documentary
2020, Chile / Netherlands / Spain / Germany / USA
7.2
Los Reyes
Los Reyes
Documentary
2018, Chile / Germany
Watch trailer
7.6
The Grown-Ups
The Grown-Ups
Documentary
2017, Chile / Netherlands / France
7.5
La Once
La Once
Romantic, Documentary
2014, Chile
Show more
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