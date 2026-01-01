Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Momčilo Otašević Momčilo Otašević
Kinoafisha Persons Momčilo Otašević

Momčilo Otašević

Momčilo Otašević

Date of Birth
20 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Klan 7.1
Klan (2020)
6.8
Summer Teeth (2024)
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street 6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street (2014)

Filmography

6.8
Summer Teeth Salsa
Comedy, Horror 2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Montenegro / Serbia
Klan 7.1
Klan
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Serbia
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street 6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street Djecaci iz ulice Marksa i Engelsa
Family, Drama, Crime 2014, Montenegro / Slovenia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more