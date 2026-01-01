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About
Filmography
Momčilo Otašević
Momčilo Otašević
Kinoafisha
Persons
Momčilo Otašević
Momčilo Otašević
Momčilo Otašević
Date of Birth
20 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Klan
(2020)
6.8
Summer Teeth
(2024)
6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street
(2014)
Filmography
6.8
Summer Teeth
Salsa
Comedy, Horror
2024, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Montenegro / Serbia
7.1
Klan
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Serbia
6.1
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street
Djecaci iz ulice Marksa i Engelsa
Family, Drama, Crime
2014, Montenegro / Slovenia
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