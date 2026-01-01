Menu
Mette Agnete Horn
Date of Birth
11 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
6.6
The Wave
Bølgen
Thriller, Drama
2015, Norway
Watch trailer
