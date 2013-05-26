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Lotte Koch Lotte Koch
Kinoafisha Persons Lotte Koch

Lotte Koch

Lotte Koch

Date of Birth
9 March 1913
Age
100 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
26 May 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Das Herz der Königin 6.2
Das Herz der Königin (1940)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Das Herz der Königin 6.2
Das Herz der Königin Das Herz der Königin
Biography, Drama 1940, Germany
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