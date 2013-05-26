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Filmography
Lotte Koch
Lotte Koch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotte Koch
Lotte Koch
Lotte Koch
Date of Birth
9 March 1913
Age
100 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
26 May 2013
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Das Herz der Königin
(1940)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Year
All
1940
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.2
Das Herz der Königin
Das Herz der Königin
Biography, Drama
1940, Germany
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