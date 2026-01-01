Menu
Massimo Venturiello

Date of Birth
4 August 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Grace 7.4
Grace (2025)
Good Morning, Babylon 6.7
Good Morning, Babylon (1987)
L'autostop 5.9
L'autostop (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grace 7.4
Grace La grazia
Drama 2025, Italy
Watch trailer
L'autostop 5.9
L'autostop L'autostop
Comedy, Drama 1991, USSR / Italy / Switzerland
Good Morning, Babylon 6.7
Good Morning, Babylon Good morning, Babylon
Drama, Romantic 1987, Italy / France / USA
