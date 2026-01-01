Menu
Massimo Venturiello
Date of Birth
4 August 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Grace
(2025)
6.7
Good Morning, Babylon
(1987)
5.9
L'autostop
(1991)
7.4
Grace
La grazia
Drama
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
L'autostop
L'autostop
Comedy, Drama
1991, USSR / Italy / Switzerland
6.7
Good Morning, Babylon
Good morning, Babylon
Drama, Romantic
1987, Italy / France / USA
