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Lydia Hearst
Lydia Hearst
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lydia Hearst
Lydia Hearst
Lydia Hearst
Date of Birth
19 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Z Nation
(2014)
4.8
American Boogeywoman
(2021)
4.4
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
(2013)
Filmography
3.3
Slayers
Slayers
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
American Boogeywoman
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
3.5
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Between Worlds
Between Worlds
Thriller, Detective
2018, USA
3
#Horror
#Horror
Detective, Horror, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Z Nation
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
4.4
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Biography, Sci-Fi, Horror, Adventure, Documentary
2013, USA
Show more
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