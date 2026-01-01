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Lydia Hearst
Lydia Hearst Lydia Hearst
Kinoafisha Persons Lydia Hearst

Lydia Hearst

Lydia Hearst

Date of Birth
19 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Z Nation 6.8
Z Nation (2014)
American Boogeywoman 4.8
American Boogeywoman (2021)
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero 4.4
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero (2013)

Filmography

Slayers 3.3
Slayers Slayers
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
American Boogeywoman 4.8
American Boogeywoman Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Haunting of Sharon Tate 3.5
The Haunting of Sharon Tate The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Between Worlds 4.2
Between Worlds Between Worlds
Thriller, Detective 2018, USA
#Horror 3
#Horror #Horror
Detective, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Z Nation 6.8
Z Nation
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero 4.4
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
Biography, Sci-Fi, Horror, Adventure, Documentary 2013, USA
Show more
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