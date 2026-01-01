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Lidia Arefieva
Lidia Arefieva Lidia Arefieva
Kinoafisha Persons Lidia Arefieva

Lidia Arefieva

Lidia Arefieva

Date of Birth
13 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Dolzhok 5.0
Dolzhok (2017)
Glavnyj 4.6
Glavnyj (2015)
Rayskiy ugolok 4.1
Rayskiy ugolok (2013)

Filmography

Cena proshlogo
Cena proshlogo
Drama, 2018, Russia
Desyat strel dlya odnoy
Desyat strel dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic 2018, Russia
Kem my ne stanem 3.4
Kem my ne stanem Kem my ne stanem
Romantic 2018, Russia
Dolzhok 5
Dolzhok
Drama, Crime 2017, Russia
Glavnyj 4.6
Glavnyj Glavnyj
Drama, History 2015, Russia
Rayskiy ugolok 4.1
Rayskiy ugolok Rayskiy ugolok
Romantic 2013, Russia
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