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Lidia Arefieva
Lidia Arefieva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidia Arefieva
Lidia Arefieva
Lidia Arefieva
Date of Birth
13 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.0
Dolzhok
(2017)
4.6
Glavnyj
(2015)
4.1
Rayskiy ugolok
(2013)
Filmography
Cena proshlogo
Drama,
2018, Russia
Desyat strel dlya odnoy
Detective, Romantic
2018, Russia
3.4
Kem my ne stanem
Kem my ne stanem
Romantic
2018, Russia
5
Dolzhok
Drama, Crime
2017, Russia
4.6
Glavnyj
Glavnyj
Drama, History
2015, Russia
4.1
Rayskiy ugolok
Rayskiy ugolok
Romantic
2013, Russia
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