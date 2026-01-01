Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laïty Fall Laïty Fall
Kinoafisha Persons Laïty Fall

Laïty Fall

Laïty Fall

Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Pirogue 6.8
The Pirogue (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Pirogue 6.8
The Pirogue La pirogue
Drama 2012, France / Senegal / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more