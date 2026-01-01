Menu
Balla Diarra Balla Diarra
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Pirogue (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Pirogue La pirogue
Drama 2012, France / Senegal / Germany
