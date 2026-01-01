Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Balla Diarra
Balla Diarra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Balla Diarra
Balla Diarra
Balla Diarra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
The Pirogue
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
The Pirogue
La pirogue
Drama
2012, France / Senegal / Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree