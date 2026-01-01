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Nathan Zellner
Nathan Zellner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Zellner
Nathan Zellner
Nathan Zellner
Date of Birth
2 August 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Curse
(2023)
6.6
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter
(2014)
5.4
Damsel
(2018)
Filmography
5.2
Sasquatch Sunset
Sasquatch Sunset
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Curse
Comedy,
2023, USA
5.4
Damsel
Damsel
Western, Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
6.6
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter
Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter
Drama
2014, USA
Alpha Gang
Alpha Gang
Comedy, Sci-Fi
, USA
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