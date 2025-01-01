Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Denis Shabaev Awards

Awards and nominations of Denis Shabaev

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2018 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2018
Rebel with a Cause Award
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2018 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2018
Full-Length Film
Nominee
