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Natalya Parshenkova
Natalya Parshenkova Natalya Parshenkova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Parshenkova

Natalya Parshenkova

Natalya Parshenkova

Date of Birth
30 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Tri plyus tri 6.6
Tri plyus tri (2025)
Love 5.3
Love (2021)
The Groom 4.9
The Groom (2016)

Filmography

Tri plyus tri 6.6
Tri plyus tri
Comedy 2025, Russia
Love 5.3
Love Love
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
The Groom 4.9
The Groom Zhenikh
Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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