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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Natalya Parshenkova
Natalya Parshenkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Parshenkova
Natalya Parshenkova
Natalya Parshenkova
Date of Birth
30 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Tri plyus tri
(2025)
5.3
Love
(2021)
4.9
The Groom
(2016)
Filmography
6.6
Tri plyus tri
Comedy
2025, Russia
5.3
Love
Love
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
The Groom
Zhenikh
Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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