Alexander Tsymbalyuk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Popular Films
8.0
Siegfried
(2012)
7.8
Turandot
(2016)
6.9
Don Giovanni
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Year
All
2023
2017
2016
2014
2012
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.9
Don Giovanni
MET Opera: Don Giovanni
Opera
2023, USA
Il Trovatore
Il Trovatore
Opera
2017, Great Britain
7.8
Turandot
Turandot
Opera
2016, USA
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Opera
2014, Great Britain
8
Siegfried
Siegfried
Opera
2012, Italy
