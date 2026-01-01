Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexander Tsymbalyuk Alexander Tsymbalyuk
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Tsymbalyuk

Alexander Tsymbalyuk

Alexander Tsymbalyuk

Popular Films

Siegfried 8.0
Siegfried (2012)
Turandot 7.8
Turandot (2016)
Don Giovanni 6.9
Don Giovanni (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don Giovanni 6.9
Don Giovanni MET Opera: Don Giovanni
Opera 2023, USA
Il Trovatore
Il Trovatore Il Trovatore
Opera 2017, Great Britain
Turandot 7.8
Turandot Turandot
Opera 2016, USA
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Mozart: Don Giovanni Mozart: Don Giovanni
Opera 2014, Great Britain
Siegfried 8
Siegfried Siegfried
Opera 2012, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more