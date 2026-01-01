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Carole Boyd Carole Boyd
Kinoafisha Persons Carole Boyd

Carole Boyd

Carole Boyd

Date of Birth
1 January 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Thief Lord 6.2
The Thief Lord (2006)

Filmography

The Thief Lord 6.2
The Thief Lord The Thief Lord
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2006, Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany
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