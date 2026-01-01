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Carole Boyd
Carole Boyd
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carole Boyd
Carole Boyd
Carole Boyd
Date of Birth
1 January 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.2
The Thief Lord
(2006)
Filmography
6.2
The Thief Lord
The Thief Lord
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2006, Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany
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