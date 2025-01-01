Alighiero Noschese

Menu
Date of Birth
25 November 1932
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
3 December 1979
Occupation
Actor

Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia 7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia (1973)

Filmography

Genre
Year
