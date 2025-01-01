Menu
Alighiero Noschese
Alighiero Noschese
Date of Birth
25 November 1932
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
3 December 1979
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia
(1973)
Filmography
7.7
Unbelievable Adventures of Italians in Russia
Neveroyatnye priklyucheniya italyantsev v Rossii
Comedy, Adventure
1973, USSR
Watch trailer
