Aleksandr Michkov

Date of Birth
13 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Amanat
(2022)
6.7
Zelyonaya kareta
(2015)
5.9
Pochtar
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
Pochtar
Pochtar
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Amanat
Amanat
Biography, History, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Zolotoy papa
Comedy
2020, Russia
6.7
Zelyonaya kareta
Zelyonaya kareta
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
