Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Michkov

Date of Birth
13 August 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Amanat 7.2
Amanat (2022)
Zelyonaya kareta 6.7
Zelyonaya kareta (2015)
Pochtar 5.9
Pochtar (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pochtar 5.9
Pochtar Pochtar
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Amanat 7.2
Amanat Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Zolotoy papa
Zolotoy papa
Comedy 2020, Russia
Zelyonaya kareta 6.7
Zelyonaya kareta Zelyonaya kareta
Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
