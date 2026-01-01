Mariya Shekaturova

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
29 November 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
Filmography
3.8
The Night Train
Diggery
Horror
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
