Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcelo Galván
Marcelo Galván
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcelo Galván
Marcelo Galván
Marcelo Galván
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
Børning
(2014)
4.4
The Chapel
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Horror
Year
All
2023
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.4
The Chapel
La ermita
Horror
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
6.2
Børning
Børning
Action, Comedy
2014, Norway
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree