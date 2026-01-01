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Aina Clotet Aina Clotet
Kinoafisha Persons Aina Clotet

Aina Clotet

Aina Clotet

Date of Birth
23 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Durante la tormenta 7.1
Durante la tormenta (2018)
Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night (2015)
The Enchanted 6.2
The Enchanted (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5.4
Un lugar común Un lugar común
Drama 2024, Spain
The Enchanted 6.2
The Enchanted Els encantats
Drama 2023, Spain
7 Reasons to Run Away 5.4
7 Reasons to Run Away 7 raons per fugir (de la societat)
Comedy 2019, Spain
Watch trailer
Durante la tormenta 7.1
Durante la tormenta Durante la tormenta
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy, Detective 2018, Spain
Watch trailer
Barcelona Christmas Night 6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Spain
Watch trailer
Elisa K 5.8
Elisa K Elisa K
Drama 2010, Spain
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