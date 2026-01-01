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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Awards
Aina Clotet
Aina Clotet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aina Clotet
Aina Clotet
Aina Clotet
Date of Birth
23 September 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Durante la tormenta
(2018)
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
(2015)
6.2
The Enchanted
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2018
2015
2010
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
5.4
Un lugar común
Un lugar común
Drama
2024, Spain
6.2
The Enchanted
Els encantats
Drama
2023, Spain
5.4
7 Reasons to Run Away
7 raons per fugir (de la societat)
Comedy
2019, Spain
Watch trailer
7.1
Durante la tormenta
Durante la tormenta
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy, Detective
2018, Spain
Watch trailer
6.4
Barcelona Christmas Night
Barcelona, nit d'hivern
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
Elisa K
Elisa K
Drama
2010, Spain
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