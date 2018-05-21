Menu
The Bridge (2018 - 2020)

Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 17 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"The Bridge" is a dramatic detective film, an adaptation of a Scandinavian series with the same name. Due to the peculiarities of the case, an international group from Estonia and Russia is investigating it. Inga is a senior commissioner of the Tallinn police, a professional without emotions but with a cold dedication to the case. Maxim is an investigator from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, handling the most complex investigations, but he has a loving family and is willing to do anything for them. These two completely different people will have to live together in order to identify a dangerous killer.
Mihail Porechenkov
Ingeborga Dapkunayte
Vadim Skvirsky
Vladimir Krylov
Vitaly Kovalenko
Vladimir Chernyshov
Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Season 2
2020, 10 episodes
 
