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Ukweli Roach Ukweli Roach
Kinoafisha Persons Ukweli Roach

Ukweli Roach

Ukweli Roach

Date of Birth
22 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Humans 7.6
Humans (2015)
Annika 7.2
Annika (2021)
Globe: Romeo and Juliet 7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Piglets
Piglets
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Big Mood 6.6
Big Mood
Comedy, Drama 2024, Great Britain
Wolf 6.7
Wolf
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Annika 7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2021, Great Britain
Hard Sun 6.5
Hard Sun
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, 2018, Great Britain
Humans 7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
StreetDance 3D 6.7
StreetDance 3D Street Dance 3D
Drama 2010, Great Britain
Globe: Romeo and Juliet 7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical 2009, Great Britain
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