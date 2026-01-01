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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ukweli Roach
Ukweli Roach
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ukweli Roach
Ukweli Roach
Ukweli Roach
Date of Birth
22 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Humans
(2015)
7.2
Annika
(2021)
7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Theatrical
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2021
2018
2015
2010
2009
All
8
Films
2
TV Shows
6
Actor
8
Piglets
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
6.6
Big Mood
Comedy, Drama
2024, Great Britain
6.7
Wolf
Crime, Horror, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.2
Annika
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2021, Great Britain
6.5
Hard Sun
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi,
2018, Great Britain
7.6
Humans
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, Great Britain/USA/Sweden
6.7
StreetDance 3D
Street Dance 3D
Drama
2010, Great Britain
7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical
2009, Great Britain
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