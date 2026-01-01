Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leonora Pitts Leonora Pitts
Kinoafisha Persons Leonora Pitts

Leonora Pitts

Leonora Pitts

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Togetherness 7.5
Togetherness (2015)
For All Mankind 7.3
For All Mankind (2019)
Manson Family Vacation 5.9
Manson Family Vacation (2015)

Filmography

For All Mankind 7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Room 104 5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Togetherness 7.5
Togetherness
Comedy 2015, USA
Manson Family Vacation 5.9
Manson Family Vacation Manson Family Vacation
Comedy, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more