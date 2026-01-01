Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Leonora Pitts
Leonora Pitts
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonora Pitts
Leonora Pitts
Leonora Pitts
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Togetherness
(2015)
7.3
For All Mankind
(2019)
5.9
Manson Family Vacation
(2015)
Filmography
7.3
For All Mankind
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
5.6
Room 104
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
7.5
Togetherness
Comedy
2015, USA
5.9
Manson Family Vacation
Manson Family Vacation
Comedy, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree